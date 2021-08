Théo Bédard, 11 years old from Cap Rouge, Quebec City. BMX racer for the last 6 years & mountain biker for the last 2 years. @theo_crkid

Benjamin Giguère, 13 years old from Ste-Marie near Quebec City. Freestyle skier & mountain biker for the past 10 years. Just added dirt jumping to the mix and spending hours on the trampoline to perfect his style. @bengigermtb

Check out the Trail on Trailforks:

#RideQuebecCity

The popularity of mountain biking is exploding in the Quebec City area and so are the trails. More and more young and talented cyclists are emerging, including Benjamin and Théo. Follow them on a day of riding at Sentiers du Moulin Lac-Beauport.