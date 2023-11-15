Video: Tales of The Mob Episode 4 with the YT Team

Words: YT Mob
Tales of The Mob is back with it's fourth episode of the season. Creating an environment that allows a rider to develop is one of the most important aspects of a team. Learning a riders individual needs and equipping them for success is a process that takes time, and isn't something that's achieved overnight.
This episode follows The Mob's downhill squad through the latter half of the season, catching the extreme highs and lows and downhill racing, and seeing how these experiences can develop a rider... All the way to the top step.
