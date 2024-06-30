Pinkbike.com
Video: 'Tales of the Mob' from the Combloux Enduro World Cup 2024
Jun 29, 2024
by
Ed Spratt
New venue with some wild new tracks. Combloux definitely delivered with a savage days racing.
Stay tuned throughout the season as Tales Of The Mob takes you behind both Downhill and Enduro World Cup racing.
—
The YT Mob
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Enduro Racing
YT Industries
Jack Moir
Kasper Woolley
EDR Combloux 2024
World Cup Enduro
Author Info:
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,254 articles
