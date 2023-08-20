Video: 'Tales Of The Mob' with YT

Words: YT Mob

'More than just a race team' - For 2023, we mixed things up. Across all disciplines, YT athletes and ambassadors ride as one, united under the YT MOB banner. Freeride, slopestyle, enduro, downhill - they're breaking new ground, no matter the challenge or terrain.In Episode 2, we kick things off at the iXS Dirt Masters festival in Winterberg with Erik Fedko, Dylan Stark, and the gang before catching up with the Enduro division in Finale and Leogang. Tune in to see how it all played out and find out more about the people that make up a 'Mob'.