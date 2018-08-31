VIDEOS

Video: Talking Shop with Thomas Vanderham, featuring Jill Kintner

Aug 31, 2018
by Maxxis Tires  
Talking Shop Featuring Jill Kitner

by tvanderham
On this episode of Talking Shop, Thomas chats with Jill Kintner, one of the most decorated cyclists in BMX and mountain bike history. Thomas met up with Jill as she was prepping to defend her Queen of Crankworx crown in Whistler. One of the main events of the festival the - the Air DH - has always been one of Jill's strongest. But what does it take to stay on top, year after year? Do you opt for a DH bike to soak up the late season roughness on A-Line in the Whistler Bike Park? Or do you go for a lighter trail bike with less travel? And, of course, what about tire selection?

Jill with her Norco Aurum

Downhill bike to soak up the braking bumps and bomb holes? Or...

Jill with her Norco Range trail bike

...a lighter and more nimble trail bike?

Spoiler alert! By the time Crankworx Whistler was done and dusted, Jill had won the Air DH, taken second in Pump Track and Dual Slalom, to retain her Queen of Crankworx crown going into 2019!

Jill on her way to winning the Air DH at Crankworx Whistler, photo: Boris Beyer


