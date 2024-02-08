Video: Talus Turks Overshoots 90 Footer at Darkfest & Breaks Collarbone

Here ya go folks a good ol slam



Totally knew what went wrong from the get go, went a little too fast into the 90. There was a slight head wind and the humidity in the air was making most of the jumps run slower than usual. Head wind hit my tires and sent me sideways and off axis. Probably landed around 100 - 105 ft



Very thankful to walk away with just a broken collarbone. Sorry @woodstockturk for scaring you and thanks for helping me get sorted in the hospital. Already got surgery and will be back riding in 4 - 5 weeks.



In a way this crash was a blessing because means I gotta keep working and perfecting that big air mentality. I really appreciate time off the bike and I’m looking forward to approaching it differently. Thanks for letting me huck my meat on the course @samreynolds26. I’ll be back for more with this one, I want it so bad — Talus Turk