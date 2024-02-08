Video: Talus Turks Overshoots 90 Footer at Darkfest & Breaks Collarbone

Feb 8, 2024
by Sarah Moore  


Darkfest kicked off this week in South Africa and there have already been some huge sends. Unfortunately, 2023 Red Bull Rampage fifth-place finisher Talus Turk's Darkfest has ended early after he went a little too fast into the 90 footer and broke his collarbone. He says he's undergone surgery and expects to be back riding in 4-5 weeks.


bigquotesHere ya go folks a good ol slam

Totally knew what went wrong from the get go, went a little too fast into the 90. There was a slight head wind and the humidity in the air was making most of the jumps run slower than usual. Head wind hit my tires and sent me sideways and off axis. Probably landed around 100 - 105 ft

Very thankful to walk away with just a broken collarbone. Sorry @woodstockturk for scaring you and thanks for helping me get sorted in the hospital. Already got surgery and will be back riding in 4 - 5 weeks.

In a way this crash was a blessing because means I gotta keep working and perfecting that big air mentality. I really appreciate time off the bike and I’m looking forward to approaching it differently. Thanks for letting me huck my meat on the course @samreynolds26. I’ll be back for more with this one, I want it so badTalus Turk


Check out all the Darkfest coverage here and keep an eye on Pinkbike's Instagram for behind-the-scenes coverage.

Racing and Events Videos Injuries Talus Turk Darkfest


sarahmoore avatar

Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,271 articles
6 Comments
  • 9 1
 lol, Overshot a 90 footer.......i undershoot riding of a gutter
  • 4 0
 Freeride problems
  • 1 0
 Damn that's a heavy slam. Glad it's just the collarbone. Dudes got an amazing mindset. Heal up!
  • 1 0
 DAMN that crash looked a lot worse than a collarbone! Good on you man and Heal up!
  • 1 0
 Heal up soon!!! That delayed tire blow is crazy.
  • 1 0
 that's a doozy







