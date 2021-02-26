Video: Tate Roskelley Has Too Much Fun for One Video in 'Wait, What?'

Feb 26, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

Tate Roskelley pulls off some insanely technical and creative tricks in 'Wait, What?'

Filmed by Mike Mastroni

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos BMX


13 Comments

  • 2 0
 F$%* spokes, Love seeing the old Skyway Tuff Wheels, they were invincible .... Dylan Stark should start using a new school carbon fiber Tuff Wheel.. Maybe I should start a new company on that concept... Hmmmmm?
  • 4 1
 That effortless style with weird and bonkers tricks reminds me of Rodney Mullen
  • 1 0
 I thought the same thing... he makes them look easy, but they actually require a lot of skill and vision.
  • 1 0
 more of a Scotty Stevens to me
  • 2 0
 Been a LONG time since I paid attention to BMX (do we even call it that anymore?) but if this is where the sport is right now, 12 year old me is flipping stoked.
  • 1 0
 this is not a representative sample of modern bmx.
  • 2 0
 Skyway mofos! Great video, makes me want to grab the freestyler and go pay my health insurance deductible!
  • 1 0
 I want to see every try of that last shot
  • 1 0
 Tate could be the most creative rider ever. So original
  • 1 0
 ‘Wait, what?’ Is the perfect title
  • 1 0
 Legit!
  • 1 0
 Space pants!
  • 1 0
 Siiiiiiiiccck

