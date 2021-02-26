Pinkbike.com
Video: Tate Roskelley Has Too Much Fun for One Video in 'Wait, What?'
Feb 26, 2021
by
Alicia Leggett
Tate Roskelley pulls off some insanely technical
and
creative tricks in 'Wait, What?'
Filmed by Mike Mastroni
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
BMX
Must Read This Week
Review: Fox 40 vs RockShox Boxxer vs Ohlins DH38 - DH Bike Week
61864 views
First Ride: 2021 Pivot Trail 429
57689 views
Spotted: Prototype High Pivot Full Suspension Bike in North Vancouver
56097 views
Round Up: 10 Prototype DH Bikes That Never Made it to Production
51142 views
Video: Tire Pressure is Way More Important Than You Might Think - The Explainer
48437 views
Bike Check: The BREWser, a 184mm Travel, Crazy-Slack Experimental Gearbox Bike
47299 views
Throwback Thursday: 10 of Sam Hill's Most Iconic Bikes as Chosen by His Mechanic
40657 views
First Look: 2021 Trek E-Caliber - A Motorized XC Machine
40022 views
13 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
omie99
(16 mins ago)
F$%* spokes, Love seeing the old Skyway Tuff Wheels, they were invincible .... Dylan Stark should start using a new school carbon fiber Tuff Wheel.. Maybe I should start a new company on that concept... Hmmmmm?
[Reply]
4
1
ghotinori
(56 mins ago)
That effortless style with weird and bonkers tricks reminds me of Rodney Mullen
[Reply]
1
0
Chives09
(29 mins ago)
I thought the same thing... he makes them look easy, but they actually require a lot of skill and vision.
[Reply]
1
0
iiman
(22 mins ago)
more of a Scotty Stevens to me
[Reply]
2
0
LA-Law
(13 mins ago)
Been a LONG time since I paid attention to BMX (do we even call it that anymore?) but if this is where the sport is right now, 12 year old me is flipping stoked.
[Reply]
1
0
huvudvind
(3 mins ago)
this is not a representative sample of modern bmx.
[Reply]
2
0
rodeoJ
(51 mins ago)
Skyway mofos! Great video, makes me want to grab the freestyler and go pay my health insurance deductible!
[Reply]
1
0
chriskneeland
(24 mins ago)
I want to see every try of that last shot
[Reply]
1
0
brappuccino
(22 mins ago)
Tate could be the most creative rider ever. So original
[Reply]
1
0
Daledoback
(20 mins ago)
‘Wait, what?’ Is the perfect title
[Reply]
1
0
danmit
(55 mins ago)
Legit!
[Reply]
1
0
toli-ibz
(46 mins ago)
Space pants!
[Reply]
1
0
chrisups
(1 mins ago)
Siiiiiiiiccck
[Reply]
