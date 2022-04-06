close
Video: Tazzy Devil Featuring Bryn Atkinson

Apr 6, 2022
by Norco Bicycles  

According to Wikipedia, the Tasmanian Devil is a carnivorous marsupial and, until recently, could only be found on the island state of Tasmania.

There is, however, no account in the entry of its riding habits, or explanation for its unbelievable speed and cunning through densely wooded terrain.

Marvel at the raw footage of this wonder of nature, captured during a triumphant return to its native habitat in Bryn Atkinson’s latest.


Photo by Jasper Da Seymour


Credits
Video and photos by Jasper Da Seymour

Posted In:
Videos Norco Bryn Atkinson


17 Comments

  • 14 2
 Shakey ass camera. We know he's fast. Can we get the non extra hyped less Shakey closeup version please. Damn near gave me vertigo lol
  • 4 8
flag WRCDH (44 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Because several of the shots are sped up about 10% along with the intentionally manic / frenetic / unpolished Blair Witch Project style video that has gained popularity in recent years, bizarrely.
  • 2 0
 But we already got him in slo-mo and he looks fast as hell there too: youtu.be/c8o3ZiKM0lY
  • 3 1
 more like the: Bryn witch project
  • 1 2
 Nobody:
Bike Companies: look at this awesome "Raw" edit...

more like some 10 year-olds in the woods with a nokia
  • 1 1
 One of those 'Action Cam fight scenes' where you can kind of see people fighting, but the camera is too fast zipping and zooming to see if any blows connect. I think I saw Bryn riding......but I can't be sure.
  • 9 1
 Few people on the planet shred with the same fury of this man.
  • 4 0
 This is what keeping up with Jill Kintner will do to you.
  • 4 1
 one of my favorite riders for sure. it's not sped up he's just fast af
  • 3 1
 Cornering clinic in session........
  • 3 1
 Bike handling skills background, check!
  • 2 0
 Ferocious! My comp kept buffering trying to keep up with him. lol
  • 1 0
 What was that blur that just went by?
  • 1 0
 I ride my Range exactly like this!

In my imagination… ;p
  • 1 0
 Way too shakey and too fast cuts as well. Could barely watch it
  • 4 3
 29ers can't turn bro....
