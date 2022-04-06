Video: Tazzy Devil Featuring Bryn Atkinson

Credits

According to Wikipedia, the Tasmanian Devil is a carnivorous marsupial and, until recently, could only be found on the island state of Tasmania.There is, however, no account in the entry of its riding habits, or explanation for its unbelievable speed and cunning through densely wooded terrain.Marvel at the raw footage of this wonder of nature, captured during a triumphant return to its native habitat in Bryn Atkinson’s latest.Video and photos by Jasper Da Seymour