Video: Teaching the Ways of MTB to 8 Year Old Charles Grohens

With Flowgroh stuck in his home area in Les Vosges due to lockdowns, he chose to teach his family friend Charles the ways of mtb. Learning stoppies, schralps and hucks became school for Charles, and he was a quick learner. So much so, Charles would be awake at 6am waiting for the next ride.

- When Flo told me we will do a Reverse Video, I was so happy but when I realised we have to make the same again and again scene because Flo or Remie miss the action, it was very boring. Next time I would like to work with real professionals please.

-We had to wake up early, but the sunrise was super super nice, but the temperature was cold, -3 degree, I am the only one who didn’t complain with my winter Jacket for the shoot, the worst was my father... always something to say about his frozen finger - what a chicken! I was very impressed by Flo who stood in a tee shirt.

- I very much appreciate doing the same jump a lot of times, sometimes I even said I am tired and Flo took my bike to the top like a king.

- When the shooting scenes were finished, we still had to work and talked about text. I just wanted to ride my bike and not sit in the office to explain my experience. Who cares what a small 8-year-old shredder thinks!? We just want to shred !

I love to ride with Flow, He teaches me a lot of mtb things, mostly on the jumps and on the easy lifestyle.

- I prefer ride my bike than make a videos! But we got such a nice moment all together! Particularly when my parent invited Flo and Remie for dinner. This was the perfect moment to celebrate the end of the project and don’t see them anymore.

