Video: Team Camp Training with the Yeti / Fox National & Devo Team

Mar 20, 2021
by Yeti Cycles  

Check out the behind the scenes footage of the Yeti / Fox team camp for a relaxing weekend of hanging out, heckling, and shredding bikes before the 2021 race season. Head to Yeti Cycles to read the write-up and view the extended photo gallery.

Video by: Brian Cahal
Riders: Jubal Davis, Warren Kniss, Lauren Bingham, and Quinn Reece

The Yeti / Fox Team is Supported by:
Fox
OneUp
Maxxis
Shimano
DT Swiss
Ergon
Giro
Cush Core
Motorex
Stages Cycling
Occam Designs
Race Face
Chris King
Victory Circle Graphix
Thule
Smith Optics
Skratch Labs
Big Mountain Enduro

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Yeti


Must Read This Week
Winner Announced: Win a Pinkbike Academy Orbea Replica Bike
173408 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win Limited Edition DT Swiss 240 Hubs
59855 views
Slack Randoms: UCI Takes 'No Pleasure' in Hugging Ban, Adult Strider Bikes & Rachel Atherton's Car Crash
51908 views
Staff Ride: Brian's '10 Year' RAAW Madonna V2 Project Bike
41087 views
Rose Bikes Announces Price Increases of 8-12%
40731 views
Review: Manitou Mezzer Expert Fork
39056 views
Final Results: Windrock Tennessee National 2021
34301 views
Review: Troy Lee Designs' New A3 Helmet
34260 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.006466
Mobile Version of Website