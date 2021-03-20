Pinkbike.com
Video: Team Camp Training with the Yeti / Fox National & Devo Team
Mar 20, 2021
by
Yeti Cycles
Check out the behind the scenes footage of the Yeti / Fox team camp for a relaxing weekend of hanging out, heckling, and shredding bikes before the 2021 race season. Head to
Yeti Cycles
to read the write-up and view the extended photo gallery.
Video by: Brian Cahal
Riders:
Jubal Davis
,
Warren Kniss
,
Lauren Bingham
, and
Quinn Reece
The Yeti / Fox Team is Supported by:
Fox
OneUp
Maxxis
Shimano
DT Swiss
Ergon
Giro
Cush Core
Motorex
Stages Cycling
Occam Designs
Race Face
Chris King
Victory Circle Graphix
Thule
Smith Optics
Skratch Labs
Big Mountain Enduro
