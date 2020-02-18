Video: Team Camp with Propain Factory Racing in Lousa

Big shout out to all our sponsors for getting the new product out to us at such an early stage. Without those guys pulling together it wouldn't have been possible for us to get out here with time to spare before the season kicks off. With being on the same bike for a few seasons already and not many changes to our spec it really allowed us to work on the fine details and was a great chance for the full team to meet up and get to hang out while we had some exciting new products to test from our sponsors. We received a new Tyre from Vee just days before we set off that I'd been working on with them in the offseason, some tuned Rock Shox dampers and rear shocks from Markus Klausmann as well as the usual crown offset options and playing around with reach and rear axle positions etc. With one adjustment affecting the other as you can imagine there are many options to setting up the bikes and getting each individual rider feeling comfortable. Our first day on the hill was just a mess about and right away everyone felt pretty happy with their set ups but once we started timing the next day it was great to see the guys were open to trying stuff they wouldn't normally or didn't think would be faster and by the end of 4 straight days pushing hard against the clock, I feel happy that everyone came away more committed to a set up they know will get them down the hill faster. Truly stoked with the team this year, guys are all really fun to work with and committed to going fast.. What more can a manager ask for! — Ben Reid