Video: Sam Hill, Elliott Heap, Kelan Grant & Team Chain Reaction Cycles Unveil Fresh Bikes & Kit for 2021

We are fired up for a fresh season of the Enduro World Series with Sam Hill, Elliott Heap and Kelan Grant returning to racing after 16 months apart.The team hosted two separate test camps early last month – one in Innerleithen, Scotland, with Elliott and Kelan and another with Sam in Perth, Australia, where the riders took the chance to dial in their 2021 Nukeproof race bikes.Watch our 2021 launch video to see the action from team camp and interviews with the riders.We spoke to Team Manager, Nigel Page, for his take on the upcoming season:2019 was another successful one for us with Sam Hill securing his third consecutive world title and we were ready to go for the 2020 season after our team camp in the south of France with all the riders looking super-fast and focussed. Then the coronavirus hit the world, and it’s been a crazy time since!Last year we decided that Sam Hill would not travel over to Europe for the three EWS races at the end of last summer because of the risks of travel and uncertainty with the virus, so we haven’t seen Sam since February 2020 and we’ve missed him.It’s been the first year since Sam was 16 years old that he’s had a year off racing and had chance to spend time with his family which has been a positive for him, I think! He will be keen and raring to get back racing this season though.Kelan Grant had a shoulder injury before last year’s races so we decided he should get that fixed and miss out on the three races too. Kelan is back stronger than ever and trained hard for this season and is super keen to get to where he deserves to be in the EWS rankings.Elliott Heap had a strong performance for the team placing a career best seventh at the first round in Switzerland, another solid top 20 in Pietra Ligure and unfortunately a mechanical in Finale Ligure, but this gave him some great confidence and he’s worked hard this off season for his 2021 preparations.We didn’t manage to get the whole team back together for this year’s team camp and as you will see from the photos and video, we had some horrendous weather in Scotland! Sam did his own mini team camp back in Australia and we are now getting ready to leave for Italy in just over a week for the start of the 2021 EWS races.It’s still uncertain times now with travel implications, shortage of bike parts etc., but I am really excited to get the team all back together and get stuck into the races.Enjoy the team launch video and photos and if you are at any of the races, please give us a shout.The Chain Reaction Cycles and Nukeproof guys have done an amazing job on the frames and clothing and thanks to all the team sponsors for getting us what they can to do our job in these challenging times.The bike industry is booming so here’s to a bright cycling future.CheersNigel Page