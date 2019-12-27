Video: Team CRC Mavic and Sam Hill Look Back on a Winning Season

I found this season really tough. Being first year elite and having quite a lot of bad luck this season hasn't been the easiest. Finishing 31st overall is far away from where I want to be - it's hard to keep focusing on that top-20 position when you’re giving 110% and not getting to the places you want to be - but it's definitely something I can improve on in 2020.



I'm super excited to start the year strong, especially as I've got a new trainer, fit4racing. Also coming into 2020 I'll be doing all the Crankworx events which I'm more than stoked to be doing and very grateful for the opportunity. I’m just looking forward to riding bikes in all different places with the team.



After riding a Nukeproof Mega for over six years I know the vessel pretty well and every year it gets better and better. It's as if it's been made with a Swiss Army knife in mind! I've raced EWS, dual slalom, downhill, 4x and competed in whip off all in this bike...what a machine! — Elliott Heap, Team CRC Mavic