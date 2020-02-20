Video: Team CRC Unveil 2020 Bikes

After a barnstorming 2019 season in which Sam Hill claimed a record-breaking third Enduro World Series Championship, we’re pleased to bring you the new Team Chain Reaction Cycles bikes and website
for the upcoming season.
As well as maintaining a number of long-term component sponsors including RockShox and SRAM, the team will also be riding onboard Nukeproof bikes and wearing the brand’s clothing. You can find out more about the bikes, sponsors, riders and more via the team website
.Pre-season in Peille
The world-famous Peille downhill track was the base for the team’s pre-season testing with SRAM, one of the team’s major sponsors, working to dial-in the new bikes and suspension settings.
What a great week in the South of France with SRAM! The downhill track was super rough and a real challenge for the bikes and riders, but it’s a great track to test wheels and suspension with a quick turn around on the shuttle.
SRAM had technicians working on each rider’s bike, with food and drink laid on, social media staff covering the camp, and a physio to keep our bodies in check. All the support we had was a huge help for the riders getting their bikes dialled and ready for the upcoming races.
Sam, Elliott and Kelan were all riding great and put in some quick laps on the rough track. Check out the GoPro runs from the guys! Winning Strava KOMs in Dolceacqua
After the two days of testing with SRAM, one of our other long term major sponsors, Mavic, came out to meet us for wheel testing and to film some video. The Mavic guys are an awesome bunch and fun to be around - look for some cool video footage from them in the not too distant future. It was great to have Rob, Michael and Dale to help with bike setup and testing too.
Jacy Shumilak, Sam's long-term mechanic, making some tweaks to the Nukeproof Mega
Team Chain Reaction Cycles' 2020 Nukeproof Mega - you can see the full spec on the team website
.Set-up in San Romolo
After four days of riding in Peille, we headed over to near San Romolo in Italy to ride the Antigravity track. Ben from Michelin met us there with some amazing tyres. This is a great track with a bit of everything on it with rocks, corners and fast sections. It’s a really good track for bike testing and set-up as well as being super fun to ride.
For the last day of riding, we headed down to see our friends at Supernatural in Dolceacqua and they shuttled us on an amazing track called Apocalypse Now, which is such a fun track. We had a great time riding this track and the lads put in some fast Strava times especially on Gnarly Charlie and Pie Man ;-)
We also got some great footage and photos during the week from TJ and Laurence, while Lyn from CRC was looking after the social media as well as cooking us some great meals in the evening.
All in all, it was a great week of riding, testing and set-up, getting ready for the race season ahead. A huge thanks to everyone involved:
* Sam, Elliott, Kelan and Jacy.
* Everyone at SRAM
* The Mavic crew
* Ben from Michelin
* Supernatural, Dolceacqua
* Lyn from CRC
* Rob, Dale and Michael from Nukeproof
We are all set and ready to take on the world again in 2020, so stay tuned to see how the team gets on.
