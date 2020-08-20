Video: Behind the Scenes of Benoit Coulanges’ Win at the French Cup at Les 2 Alpes

Aug 20, 2020
by William Klock  

The team is back to racing in les 2 Alpes french cup. Last weekend was great for the team.



Mariana Salazar finished the day in 6th.

bigquotesFelt so good on the bike, finally got that racing speed! Unfortunately I had a mechanical that made me crash during finals, on to the next one like they say. Still had a great time with the team. Mariana Salazar



Camille Balanche was 2nd after a solid run.

bigquotesIt was so cool to finally be with the team again ! The track and organisation were on point and it was sick to see so many international riders on the start list! Can’t wait for the next one. Camille Balanche



Baptiste Pierron 4th even with a loose pedal.


Winner of the day - Benoit Coulanges.

bigquotesSo stoked to take the win here in Les 2 alpes. I did so many 2nd ans 3rd position in French cup. What a satisfaction to win a French cup for the first time! Benoit Coulanges

The team is now going to Les Menuires resort for the French national championship!


Video : William Klock

Photos : Keno Derleyn & Emmanuelle Larfi .

