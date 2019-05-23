Video: Team KMC Ekoï Orbea Burst Into Life in Albstadt

I have had digestive problems over the last few days and it was difficult to handle Friday's XCC race. Finally, I felt much better during Saturday training and I did an interesting second race.



Anyway, I am really glad to begin my World Cup season with KMC-Ekoi-Orbea. In the last lap, I did everything I could to be on the podium. Titouan Carod was faster than me but I am satisfied with my 5th place. Now I would like to ride the Nove Mesto track which is completely different. I hope my results will be as good as this first World Cup weekend. — Florian Vogel