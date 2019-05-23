Video: Team KMC Ekoï Orbea Burst Into Life in Albstadt

We've had been more than 5 months of anticipation waiting to see our new team in action at the highest level, the MTB World Cup. The place, Albstadt, with unusual conditions for the month of May in Germany.
Last winter, Helene Clauzel had a ligament reconstruction surgery on her knee. This week-end she was back on the track and she took an outstanding 5th place in U23 race.Women's Team Results
10th place for Malene Degn
Annie Last took the 11th place in Friday's XCC race but she withdrew from the competition because she was feeling sick.
Men's Team Results
|The morning, before the race, I was a little nervous to ride my first Wolrd Cup Elite race. However I managed to stay in my own quiet bubble.
During the race, I tried to anticipate my opponents’ moves to ease the situation and I managed well my finish. It was great and stimulating to begin like this because I already gained confidence. I cannot wait to be in Nove Mesto next week.—Malene Degn
5th place for Florian Vogel
Thomas Litscher, Milan Vader and Victor Koretzky with 77 points in total.
|I have had digestive problems over the last few days and it was difficult to handle Friday's XCC race. Finally, I felt much better during Saturday training and I did an interesting second race.
Anyway, I am really glad to begin my World Cup season with KMC-Ekoi-Orbea. In the last lap, I did everything I could to be on the podium. Titouan Carod was faster than me but I am satisfied with my 5th place. Now I would like to ride the Nove Mesto track which is completely different. I hope my results will be as good as this first World Cup weekend.—Florian Vogel
