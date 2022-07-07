Watch
Learn
VeloNews
Peloton
CyclingTips
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: Team Pivot Cyles OTE Previews the Lenzerheide XC World Cup Course
Jul 7, 2022
by
Raphael Auclair
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Team Pivot Cycles - OTE is bringing you the course preview for the Lenzerheide World Cup in Switzerland! One of their favorite course of the year!
Posted In:
Videos
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Tree Branch Pierces Isabeau Courdurier's Foot at EWS-E Valberg
64402 views
Kaitlin Armstrong Captured in Costa Rica & Will Face First-Degree Murder Charges for Moriah Wilson's Death
51572 views
Review: Cotic RocketMAX Gen4 - Stealthy, Steel, and Simple
47271 views
The UCI Expands Controls for Mechanical Doping at Tour de France
46037 views
Commencal Releases Clash Park Edition
36171 views
Understanding the UCI's New Policies for Transgender Athletes
35868 views
Must Watch: One of the World's Best FPV Drone Pilots Chases Remy Metailler
30706 views
First Ride: Whyte E-160 RSX 29er
29263 views
1 Comment
Score
Time
1
0
threesixtykickflip
(7 mins ago)
...new section looks wizard
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007402
Mobile Version of Website
1 Comment