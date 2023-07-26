Video: Tearing Apart the New 2023 Rockshox Boxxer Ultimate Downhill Fork

Lots of products get launched at or around Crankworx, and this year is no exception. The new Boxxer has been seen on SRAM's sponsored riders bikes for a long time and I thought it could be worth seeing exactly what was going on inside this new fork. For full disclosure, I haven't ridden this fork yet and I'm purely asking questions about SRAM's design and engineering within this fork, as well as their claims about the performance it can offer. We are working on a full review though and you can expect that shortly.
That being said the process is not truly adiabatic and you will get some heat transfer to the cylinder. The smaller air cylinders means less surface area (and so less heat transfer for a given cycle) BUT the air cylinder is now internal to the stanchion and does not get active cooling from airflow. Net result is *probably* a slight increase in temperature but I would guess it is probably not a noticeable effect.
Smaller diameter seals are generally lower friction so you might see some benefits there.
Fox does the same thing with the 38, uses a small piston from a 34 in a tube in the leg.