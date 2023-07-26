Video: Tearing Apart the New 2023 Rockshox Boxxer Ultimate Downhill Fork

Gone is the bulge from the middle of the leg.

The air spring, not dissimilar from the systems you'll find within the latest generation of other brands' forks, uses a cartridge system. The inside of the internal leg is also hollow to and is a way of creating an even larger negative air spring.

The damper is essentially a longer, bigger version of the damper you'd find in the Zeb, Lyrik or Pike.

The cartridge system helps Rockshox be very specific with the diameter of the piston.

This elastomer can shrink down from around 30 mm to around 7 mm under harsh compressions. It's similar to what you would find on the shaft of your coil shocks.

At the base of the adjuster you can see the stepped cone that restricts oil flow and is a key part of the brand's high speed compression damping circuit.

Lots of products get launched at or around Crankworx, and this year is no exception. The new Boxxer has been seen on SRAM's sponsored riders bikes for a long time and I thought it could be worth seeing exactly what was going on inside this new fork. For full disclosure, I haven't ridden this fork yet and I'm purely asking questions about SRAM's design and engineering within this fork, as well as their claims about the performance it can offer. We are working on a full review though and you can expect that shortly.