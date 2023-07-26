Video: Tearing Apart the New 2023 Rockshox Boxxer Ultimate Downhill Fork

Jul 26, 2023
by Henry Quinney  

Lots of products get launched at or around Crankworx, and this year is no exception. The new Boxxer has been seen on SRAM's sponsored riders bikes for a long time and I thought it could be worth seeing exactly what was going on inside this new fork. For full disclosure, I haven't ridden this fork yet and I'm purely asking questions about SRAM's design and engineering within this fork, as well as their claims about the performance it can offer. We are working on a full review though and you can expect that shortly.

photo
Gone is the bulge from the middle of the leg.

photo
The air spring, not dissimilar from the systems you'll find within the latest generation of other brands' forks, uses a cartridge system. The inside of the internal leg is also hollow to and is a way of creating an even larger negative air spring.

photo
The damper is essentially a longer, bigger version of the damper you'd find in the Zeb, Lyrik or Pike.

photo
The cartridge system helps Rockshox be very specific with the diameter of the piston.

photo
This elastomer can shrink down from around 30 mm to around 7 mm under harsh compressions. It's similar to what you would find on the shaft of your coil shocks.

photo
At the base of the adjuster you can see the stepped cone that restricts oil flow and is a key part of the brand's high speed compression damping circuit.


25 Comments
  • 41 0
 Totally a clickbait headline. No forks were torn apart. They just disassembled a fork in an orderly fashion. I was expecting a muscly guy to rip one in half like a phone book! This is horse shit!
  • 4 1
 calm down Jean Michel
  • 16 0
 Sram, if you are reading this, please make some Zebs in this colour. Cherries on top etc.
  • 9 0
 If you have been paying attention closely, you may have seen a few floating around some Crankworx photos Smile
  • 2 0
 @hukriede: seen this too
  • 2 0
 Spotted in whistler. Check stories of SRAM riders in whistler you’ll see some people with red zebs.
  • 2 0
 @jray152: Who?
  • 3 0
 @hukriede: where are these photos please!??
  • 8 2
 There's something to be said about the energy a bulge from the middle of the leg can provide.
  • 1 0
 Shoot from the hip?
  • 1 0
 Hopefully these ones feel good out of the box. Got a charger 3 Zeb that felt terrible. Took it to get serviced and checked over and while I was told there was nothing wrong with it, they said they'd make it nice and smooth and came back feeling vastly improved. Was able to run about 8 psi more and still have the same sag.
  • 4 1
 Classic RS, bring new boxxer from shop and get back instantly to put oil in it
  • 1 0
 As someone who will never take their fork apart and just gets it serviced elsewhere I feel much more knowledgeable now and will make sure all of my friends know what they are talking about
  • 2 1
 does such a skinny air piston (with equivilent small volume) create more problems due to heat buildup compared to a large-volume spring?
  • 3 0
 Since the process is roughly adiabatic the temperature increase is proportion to the pressure multiplied by the volume. As the volume gets smaller the pressures increase to provide the same spring force. Since this is proportional there is no increase in air temperature.

That being said the process is not truly adiabatic and you will get some heat transfer to the cylinder. The smaller air cylinders means less surface area (and so less heat transfer for a given cycle) BUT the air cylinder is now internal to the stanchion and does not get active cooling from airflow. Net result is *probably* a slight increase in temperature but I would guess it is probably not a noticeable effect.

Smaller diameter seals are generally lower friction so you might see some benefits there.
  • 2 0
 Good question. It also requires much higher pressures, 175psi for a 175# rider!

Fox does the same thing with the 38, uses a small piston from a 34 in a tube in the leg.
  • 1 0
 @RoboDuck: the total heat energy generated is the same, but isn't it generated over a smaller volume (thus causing higher absolute temperatures)?
  • 2 0
 Prototyping this fork since the double header at snowshoe in 2001.... Wait... have I been in a coma?
  • 1 0
 Genuine question: Why are Rockshox Luftkapping their own fork? They could easily have just moved the air piston quadring up another inch or so...
  • 2 2
 Dear Pinkbike, since there's no way autoplay is gonna go anytime soon, can you plesa put english subtitles on your originals?
  • 4 0
 you can disable autoplay if need be.... can be done in Chrome and in your "Video Playback" settings in your profile.
  • 1 0
 You can disable in Pinkbike settings too.
  • 1 0
 make sure not to get too close up on the piston assemblies there or anything. don't want to give away their secrets.
  • 1 0
 Are there any extra soft buttercups available aftermarket?
  • 1 0
 I wonder if this cartridge airspring will fit inside a ZEB?





