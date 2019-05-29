Video Teaser: 8 Days in the Backcountry in 'A Chilcoltin Hogyssey' with Kenny Smith

Margus Riga, “The Chilcotin Bad Boy”, would be Kenny’s point man on this. No stranger to the backcountry, he was the experienced guy. Riding all over the world capturing photos of the sport’s best athletes, Riga was Kenny’s go-to guy for the trip. His sheer strength is apparent whenever you’re skiing or riding with him. If you’re hiking, he’s ahead of you. If you’re climbing up a mountain with a bike, he’s also probably ahead of you, and if he’s not, it’s because his keen eye has taken him off the path to capture the moment—after he repacks up his camera gear he’ll pass you on the way to the top.