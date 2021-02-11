Dylan Stark Releases Heavy ‘Real Heat’ Edit for $3

It didn't always happen on the first try. The full edit shows the rest of the story.

Dylan Stark shows off his BMX skills, downhill bike flips, and more in REAL HEAT, a rowdy edit with an old-school skateboarding feel. It's the video plenty of up-and-coming street riders wish they could make.Proceeds from this video will help fund future edits. In a world where brands have numerous marketing opportunities that take less investment than video parts, it can be hard for riders to figure out how to fund their passion projects, as Brian Park pointed out last fall.The video is available here REAL HEAT costs about as much as a cup of coffee and might be even more energizing.