Video: Teaser for 'Reverence' Starring Darren Berrecloth, The Athertons, The McCauls, Doerfling & MacDuff

Fear. Most people don’t understand fear, nor are they willing to accept it. Superstars accept fear as a critical role in their daily lives. What differs from athlete to athlete is the origin of fear and how they channel, or ignore it. "Reverence" is a full-length mountain bike film that delves deep into the psyche of select Mountain Bike Superstars on a quest to understand what motivates them to tirelessly to lay down their legacy. Our featured athletes are defined by their fans as they stand in awe. We aim to uncover how they became superstars by conquering their fears showcasing the athlete’s next chapter.
Starring Darren Berrecloth, Rachel Atherton, Gee Atherton, Dan Atherton, Cam McCaul, Tyler McCaul, James Doerlfing and Matt Macduff.
Movie is available on November 6, 2018. Join us for the Global Premiere this Wednesday evening in Reno at the Novi Nightclub located in the El Dorado Hotel. Doors at 8:00pm. Tickets available at the door or online at http://bit.ly/THEROWReverence
Spoiler alert: Knowing the difference between using fear as a motivator vs. recognizing when fear is actually that little warning intuition flashing in your head saying "hey buddy, maybe not today..." is the key.
