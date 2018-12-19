Video Teaser: James Doerfling & Matt Hunter Freeriding at Farwell Canyon

Almost 20 years ago, before they were world-renowned mountain bike riders, James Doerfling and Matt Hunter were just a couple of kids who decided to shred the epic freeride lines of Farwell Canyon. Sadly, their busy schedules have kept them from riding together since.
We thought that was a bummer, so while brainstorming on how to showcase our new Atlas bars, we decided that a project reuniting Doerfling and Hunter was in order!! The plan was simple, roll cameras and let these legends loose for a couple days to revel in the magic of Farwell!!
Check out some behind-the-scenes shots and thoughts from the trip to get you hyped for the full video launching on Thursday!
Full edit drops on Thursday!!
Riders: James Doerfling, Matt Hunter
Video: Connor Macleod, Max Berkowitz
Photos: Nicholas Kupiak
on a more serious note, is he riding with a WET SCREAM on the back? the dust must be deep...
