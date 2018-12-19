Video Teaser: James Doerfling & Matt Hunter Freeriding at Farwell Canyon

You earn your turns out here – no shuttles or lift access.

“I have been wanting to get back to ride with James here for over 15 years. That seems ridiculous but we were just kids the first time we rode together here.” – MH

“So, this may be an oxymoron but James is both mellow and gnarly. When you ride with him you know you're going to ride something gnarly... but he's so mellow about it that it just seems like it's no big deal.” – MH

Always looking for the next line.

“James is actually the Prime Minister of Farwell Canyon. Almost the entire population voted for him. That's 23 black bears, 74 bighorn sheep, 1248 birds, 3 badgers, 5 cougars and 179 mule deer. A few muley bucks didn't vote for him though.” – MH

Even our photographers and videographers needed to tap into their inner mountain goat to get the shot!

“One of the coolest parts about riding in Farwell is the camping. The views are all time. There are just lines and trails all around you.” – MH

Scenery aplenty, even from the campfire.

“We even had to go for a little full moon shred because we couldn't take it anymore.” – MH

Almost 20 years ago, before they were world-renowned mountain bike riders, James Doerfling and Matt Hunter were just a couple of kids who decided to shred the epic freeride lines of Farwell Canyon. Sadly, their busy schedules have kept them from riding together since.We thought that was a bummer, so while brainstorming on how to showcase our new Atlas bars, we decided that a project reuniting Doerfling and Hunter was in order!! The plan was simple, roll cameras and let these legends loose for a couple days to revel in the magic of Farwell!!Check out some behind-the-scenes shots and thoughts from the trip to get you hyped for the full video launching on Thursday!Full edit drops on Thursday!!Riders: James Doerfling, Matt HunterVideo: Connor Macleod, Max BerkowitzPhotos: Nicholas Kupiak