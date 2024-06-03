Video Teaser: X Games Real MTB Edits Launch June 10

The X Games Real MTB competition is back for 2024 and will feature 90 second parts from:
• Tom van Steenbergen (Vernon, BC)
• Dylan Stark (Lake Elsinore, California)
• Remy Morton (Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia)
• Matt MacDuff (Kamloops, BC)
• Kade Edwards (Llanfyllin, Wales, UK)
All Real MTB video parts will be posted June 10 right here
for fans to watch and vote for their favorite. For the first time, athletes will be present for a watch-along on X Games’ Twitch channel on June 27 where the winner will be announced.
The fan favorite will be announced June 30 during the X Games Ventura broadcast. The full X Games Real MTB show will air on ESPN July 23.