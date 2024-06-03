Powered by Outside

Video Teaser: X Games Real MTB Edits Launch June 10

Jun 3, 2024
by Sarah Moore  

The X Games Real MTB competition is back for 2024 and will feature 90 second parts from:

• Tom van Steenbergen (Vernon, BC)
• Dylan Stark (Lake Elsinore, California)
• Remy Morton (Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia)
• Matt MacDuff (Kamloops, BC)
• Kade Edwards (Llanfyllin, Wales, UK)

All Real MTB video parts will be posted June 10 right here for fans to watch and vote for their favorite. For the first time, athletes will be present for a watch-along on X Games’ Twitch channel on June 27 where the winner will be announced.

The fan favorite will be announced June 30 during the X Games Ventura broadcast. The full X Games Real MTB show will air on ESPN July 23.

Posted In:
Videos Dylan Stark Kade Edwards Matt Macduff Remy Morton Tom Van Steenbergen X Games


Author Info:
sarahmoore avatar

Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,414 articles
4 Comments
  • 10 0
 No Brage?
  • 9 0
 We couldn't take a second robbery.
  • 2 0
 ...ikr - why no Barge at HardLine either?
  • 2 1
 Starkitup!







