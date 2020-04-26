Video: Tech & Tight Turns on 'Little Champery' in Finale Ligure

Benson, who looks after operations at MTB Beds and who also guides when he can, takes us down Little Champery, one of the sickest trails in Finale Ligure.
Recently remodelled by the Finale Ligure build crew, the track takes its name from the World Cup line in Switzerland. With its steep tech sections and hairpin corners, it's got the feel of a mini version of that legendary trail. Filmed in January.
Finale Ligure, like most places, is going through a rough time. The Spring season would be in full swing by now, there are many good people down there and around the world waiting patiently, hoping that on the other side of this, they can keep doing what they love; businesses born from a passion to share the outdoors.
Thank you to all the medical personnel around the world that are working tirelessly to look after the sick and find a way through, and to all the folk doing the essential work to keep us all safe and fed. See you soon.
Photo / Video by: Scott Windsor
/ MTB Beds
Rider: Benson Richards
