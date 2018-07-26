SPONSORED

Video: Tech Talks - Data Under Pressure, Presented by Park Tool

Jul 26, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
Tech Talks Presented by Park Tool

In this episode, Calvin and Truman take a look at the Tyrewiz, and ask you how the data from the Tyrewiz could prove useful for your ride.

Tech Talks Presented by Park Tool is a monthly video series hosted by Park Tool's own wrench whisperer, Calvin Jones. The series covers the A to Zs of some of the most prevalent repair jobs, with the last highlighting how to bed in brakes.

Data Under Pressure

Tech Talks: Data Under Pressure

by pinkbikeaudience
Views: 341    Faves: 0    Comments: 0



Need more Calvin in your life?

Episode #1 - Tubeless tire installation and conversion
Episode #2 - Saving that bent disc rotor
Episode #3 - Derailleur hanger alignment
Episode #4 - Shimano and Crankbrothers pedal service
Episode #5 - Trailside wheel repair
Episode #6 - Trailside chain repair
Episode #7 - Derailleur limits and cable tension
Episode #8 - Derailleur setup
Episode #9 - Fork wiper seal replacement
Episode #10 - Clipless pedal setup
Episode #11 - New cleat setup
Episode #12 - Top 5 next level shifting issues
Episode #13 - Fixing cassette play
Episode #14 - Gearing hacks
Episode #15 - Fixing sticky pistons
Episode #16 - Lubing fork seals
Episode #17 - A cleat's story
Episode #18 - Tricks of a mechanical mind
Episode #19 - Handlebar Trimming
Episode #20 - Chain Line
Episode #21 - Tools for a trip
Episode #22 - Bedding in brakes
Episode #23 - Direct Mount Chainring Install
Episode #24 - Wheel Balance 101


Stay tuned for more mechanical how-to videos with Calvin returning on the last Thursday of every month to show you the easiest way to get the job done. Want to know more? Park Tool's how-to section has you and your bike covered.

www.parktool.com / @ParkToolCompany

11 Comments

  • + 8
 Meanwhile, I'm running my tyre pressures precisely between 'F**k it, that'll do' and 'Rock f**kin solid'.
  • + 2
 I've been experimenting with 'Heh, it's not leaked that much' recently.
  • + 1
 I run my pressure like People on streets - ee da de da de
  • + 1
 You must have the same gauge as me? Do you also have a torque elbow for getting your bolts right too, mine is so handy having it built in... :-)
  • + 3
 Yeah, that's why I love biking. After a day of sitting in front of my PC screen, I can go out and ride my bike and watch another tiny screen with numbers! And when I come back home, I can sit down again and check all the numbers again on a PC. Great! I'l never get bored again in my life!
  • + 2
 Guess I will have to rebalance my wheels if I install one of these... Death by data give it a squeeze hope for the best.
  • + 3
 30 PSI in my Minions, I don't care about your opinions!
  • + 4
 How do you know it's 30? It might well be 28.99.
  • + 1
 how many mm are 30 psi? got to be metric!
  • + 2
 Could be hacked into a shock wiz for a fork.
  • + 1
 199 bucks for that thingamajig!? Oh boy....

Post a Comment



