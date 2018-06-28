Video: Tech Talks - Wheel Balance 101, Presented by Park Tool

SPONSORED

In this episode, Calvin and Truman crack open a cold one and dig into wheel imbalance and whether the finicky process of balancing your wheels makes a difference to overall wattage.

Tech Talks Presented by Park Tool is a monthly video series hosted by Park Tool's own wrench whisperer, Calvin Jones. The series covers the A to Zs of some of the most prevalent repair jobs, with the last highlighting how to bed in brakes.


Wheel Balance 101

Need more Calvin in your life?

Episode #1 - Tubeless tire installation and conversion
Episode #2 - Saving that bent disc rotor
Episode #3 - Derailleur hanger alignment
Episode #4 - Shimano and Crankbrothers pedal service
Episode #5 - Trailside wheel repair
Episode #6 - Trailside chain repair
Episode #7 - Derailleur limits and cable tension
Episode #8 - Derailleur setup
Episode #9 - Fork wiper seal replacement
Episode #10 - Clipless pedal setup
Episode #11 - New cleat setup
Episode #12 - Top 5 next level shifting issues
Episode #13 - Fixing cassette play
Episode #14 - Gearing hacks
Episode #15 - Fixing sticky pistons
Episode #16 - Lubing fork seals
Episode #17 - A cleat's story
Episode #18 - Tricks of a mechanical mind
Episode #19 - Handlebar Trimming
Episode #20 - Chain Line
Episode #21 - Tools for a trip
Episode #22 - Bedding in brakes
Episode #23 - Direct Mount Chainring Install

Stay tuned for more mechanical how-to videos with Calvin returning on the last Thursday of every month to show you the easiest way to get the job done. Want to know more? Park Tool's how-to section has you and your bike covered.

www.parktool.com / @ParkToolCompany

 i tried to balance both alloy and carbon rims. Alloy weight is more evenly distributed and easy to balance. Carbon rims are more inconsistent and hard to reach perfect balance. This could be helpful when you ride at very high speed like pros. But for most mortals like us, balance in life outweighs the balance on wheels!
 Blenki it's your time to shine!
 such a great entertainment Razz
 This is psychotic! Just go have beers
 Hahahah epic Razz

