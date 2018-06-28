Video: Tech Talks - Wheel Balance 101, Presented by Park Tool

In this episode, Calvin and Truman crack open a cold one and dig into wheel imbalance and whether the finicky process of balancing your wheels makes a difference to overall wattage.
Tech Talks Presented by Park Tool is a monthly video series hosted by Park Tool's own wrench whisperer, Calvin Jones. The series covers the A to Zs of some of the most prevalent repair jobs, with the last highlighting how to bed in brakes.
Stay tuned for more mechanical how-to videos with Calvin returning on the last Thursday of every month to show you the easiest way to get the job done. Want to know more? Park Tool's how-to section has you and your bike covered.
5 Comments
Post a Comment