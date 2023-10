Time Stamps

There is nothing worse than kitting your mountain bike out with a fresh pair of your favorite tires only to get a puncture on the first lap. From tire plugs to patch kits, Henry walks us through everything you need to know to repair a tire puncture and save you money!00:00 - Intro00:22 - Tire Plugs01:01 - Puncture Repair Kit01:51 - Mushroom Patch