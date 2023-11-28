Watch
Video: Tech Tuesday - Brake Alignment & Maximizing Performance
Nov 28, 2023
by
Pinkbike Originals
10 Comments
A simple guide to checking your brake alignment.
Posted In:
Reviews and Tech
Videos
Tech Tuesday
Brakes
Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals
Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,041 articles
10 Comments
Score
Time
3
0
jalopyj
(1 hours ago)
Is facing your brake mounts worth it? I seem to have to true my calipers rather frequently. They look true and centered in the caliper while the bike is on the stand, but after a ride, they get slightly warped or misaligned after a ride.
[Reply]
2
0
therealmrbo
(58 mins ago)
amen! i'm really sensitive to noises on my bike and when it's summer and i ride at least 3times a week i also re-align my rear brake almost weekly. front brake no problem.
[Reply]
6
0
noapathy
(46 mins ago)
Second ad in the middle of a vid under 5 minutes? Mucho sad.
[Reply]
2
0
nnowak
(30 mins ago)
When tightening the caliper bolts, alternate back and forth between the bolts tightening each only a little at a time. This will pretty much eliminate the caliper shifting location when tightening the bolts.
[Reply]
4
0
Tobionassis
(27 mins ago)
great camera work - you can clearly see what he´s doing, almost on par with HOPE tech videos.
[Reply]
3
0
chrismac70
(15 mins ago)
It would be nice to see what you are actually doing in the caliper. That screwdriver could be anywhere
[Reply]
1
0
buildandride
(7 mins ago)
Anybody make a caliper block with a cutout to extend each piston individually then lube them? Think I will try doing this and lube them with DOT fluid. Worked well on my TRP and Shimano brakes, but haven't tried for Codes.
[Reply]
2
0
bok-CZ
(1 hours ago)
I´m using some Birzman spacers for this job and have to say it´s simple, easy and really quick
[Reply]
1
0
riish
(41 mins ago)
Gotta say, the crosshair feature on the Dominions makes this really easy. Make sure the pistons retract evenly, center everything with the grub screws, good to go.
[Reply]
2
0
garrettstories
(57 mins ago)
Appreciate the tips about over-active and under-active pistons!
[Reply]
