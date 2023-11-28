Video: Tech Tuesday - Brake Alignment & Maximizing Performance

Nov 28, 2023
by Pinkbike Originals  

A simple guide to checking your brake alignment.

photo


Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals avatar

Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,041 articles
10 Comments
  • 3 0
 Is facing your brake mounts worth it? I seem to have to true my calipers rather frequently. They look true and centered in the caliper while the bike is on the stand, but after a ride, they get slightly warped or misaligned after a ride.
  • 2 0
 amen! i'm really sensitive to noises on my bike and when it's summer and i ride at least 3times a week i also re-align my rear brake almost weekly. front brake no problem.
  • 6 0
 Second ad in the middle of a vid under 5 minutes? Mucho sad.
  • 2 0
 When tightening the caliper bolts, alternate back and forth between the bolts tightening each only a little at a time. This will pretty much eliminate the caliper shifting location when tightening the bolts.
  • 4 0
 great camera work - you can clearly see what he´s doing, almost on par with HOPE tech videos.
  • 3 0
 It would be nice to see what you are actually doing in the caliper. That screwdriver could be anywhere
  • 1 0
 Anybody make a caliper block with a cutout to extend each piston individually then lube them? Think I will try doing this and lube them with DOT fluid. Worked well on my TRP and Shimano brakes, but haven't tried for Codes.
  • 2 0
 I´m using some Birzman spacers for this job and have to say it´s simple, easy and really quick
  • 1 0
 Gotta say, the crosshair feature on the Dominions makes this really easy. Make sure the pistons retract evenly, center everything with the grub screws, good to go.
  • 2 0
 Appreciate the tips about over-active and under-active pistons!







