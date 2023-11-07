Watch
News
Originals
Podcast
Reviews
Events
First Looks
Friday Fails
PB Racing
Tech
BuySell
Community
Forums
Community Blogs
Photos
Videos
Travel
Places
Trailforks
Places Directory
Shop
Video: Tech Tuesday - How To Service Your Headset
Nov 7, 2023
by
Pinkbike Originals
6 Comments
Everyone hates it when their bike starts creaking. Today, Henry walks us through the steps in performing a simple headset service which can help mute those creaks and prolong headset bearing life.
Posted In:
Reviews and Tech
Videos
Tech Tuesday
Headsets
Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals
Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,028 articles
6 Comments
Score
Time
4
0
lkubica
(13 mins ago)
Step 1 - make sure there is no cable tourism on your bike. Step 2 - just take off the fork and put some fresh grease I to the bearings. Done.
[Reply]
1
0
notthatfast
(0 mins ago)
I mean it's still not hard to do even with headset routed cables.
[Reply]
2
0
SATN-XC
(7 mins ago)
*smacks forehead*...oh, that's how you avoid chasing down headset spacers all over the garage floor...
keep these videos coming Henry
keep these videos coming Henry
[Reply]
1
0
rickybobby19
(2 mins ago)
I tried to follow your instructions but there were these hose thingies going straight through my headset and I don't know what to do please advise thx
[Reply]
1
0
bashhard
(13 mins ago)
With cable tourism, you are advised to follow this procedure after every ride
[Reply]
1
0
dreamlink87
(6 mins ago)
Step 1: Ride the canyon lux trail until it creaks.
Step 2: Assume no one will buy it
Step 3: Toss it and buy the next one
[Reply]
