Video: Tech Tuesday - How To Service Your Headset

Nov 7, 2023
by Pinkbike Originals  

Everyone hates it when their bike starts creaking. Today, Henry walks us through the steps in performing a simple headset service which can help mute those creaks and prolong headset bearing life.

6 Comments
  • 4 0
 Step 1 - make sure there is no cable tourism on your bike. Step 2 - just take off the fork and put some fresh grease I to the bearings. Done.
  • 1 0
 I mean it's still not hard to do even with headset routed cables.
  • 2 0
 *smacks forehead*...oh, that's how you avoid chasing down headset spacers all over the garage floor...
keep these videos coming Henry
  • 1 0
 I tried to follow your instructions but there were these hose thingies going straight through my headset and I don't know what to do please advise thx
  • 1 0
 With cable tourism, you are advised to follow this procedure after every ride
  • 1 0
 Step 1: Ride the canyon lux trail until it creaks.
Step 2: Assume no one will buy it
Step 3: Toss it and buy the next one







