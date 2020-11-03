Video: Technical & Exposed Alpine Ridge Line Riding

Nov 3, 2020
by StefanEberharter  

Cleaned Episode #3 is online! This time it's about doing an exposed ridge line and technical alpine riding in general. I hope you like it!

Last winter when I had an injury and couldn't do any riding I learned how to do simple edits and so the idea came up to do this series. I am still learning a lot about film making and I try to get better with every episode, so I would love to hear what I can do better for the next ones. Let me know in the comments!


Moments before the sunrise
After we spent the night in our sleeping bags directly at the top, we were there in time to enjoy the sunrise. Priceless!

The tricky part directly after the top

The tricky part directly after the top. Took me some tries till I could do it nicely and without too many correction hops.



My POV
My point of view during the most difficult part, which looks more like a trials section than a mountainbike track.


Love the view up there
I really love the view up there. It was definitely worth to be there very early to have this peaceful and calm atmosphere in the early morning.


Making my way down the ridge
Making my way down the lower part of the trail. Less technical but still exposed.

6 Comments

  • 8 0
 i found the go pro best line
  • 3 0
 I love how the mountain bike can be enjoyed is such diverse ways. Tech lines, Downhill, Trail, XC, Bike Packing, Freeride, and etc... our sport is RAD!
  • 1 0
 that's what the trails in our backyard like like. We have to adapt our riding style. well, he took that verrrry seriously. respect!
  • 2 0
 New meaning to "It's lonely at the top" Now I know why.
  • 1 0
 Definite candidate for Best line... Death Defying Dude!
  • 1 0
 sketch!

