Watch
Learn
VeloNews
Peloton
CyclingTips
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: Technical Descents & Ridiculously Steep Climbs - 2022 Andorra World Cup XC Course Preview
Jul 14, 2022
by
Raphael Auclair
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Hop on for a lap of the Andorra XCO World Cup course with the Pivot Cycles - OTE team! Beautiful natural technical track with some really, really steep climbs!
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
World Cup XC
XC Racing
Andorra World Cup Xc 2022
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2022
126853 views
Qualifying Results from the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2022
84830 views
Review: Trek's 2023 Fuel EX-e Is Light & Nearly Completely Silent
73584 views
Nino Schurter Receives Penalty Fine at the Lenzerheide XC World Cup 2022
71966 views
Riders Respond to Crash at the Lenzerheide XC World Cup 2022
63812 views
Nicolai First to Reveal a Production-Ready Bike With Lal Bikes' Supre Drivetrain
53931 views
Shimano's New XT Di2 Drivetrain Can Shift Automatically & While Coasting, But Only For eBikes
50781 views
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from the Lenzerheide XC World Cup 2022
41274 views
1 Comment
Score
Time
1
0
UncleRico19
(31 mins ago)
Thanks for opening Andorra’s box
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008314
Mobile Version of Website
1 Comment