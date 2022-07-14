Video: Technical Descents & Ridiculously Steep Climbs - 2022 Andorra World Cup XC Course Preview

Jul 14, 2022
by Raphael Auclair  


Hop on for a lap of the Andorra XCO World Cup course with the Pivot Cycles - OTE team! Beautiful natural technical track with some really, really steep climbs!

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos World Cup XC XC Racing Andorra World Cup Xc 2022


1 Comment

  
 Thanks for opening Andorra's box





