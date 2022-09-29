Video: Technical Precision on Queenstown's Biggest Hits in 'Let It Byrne'

Jake Byrne is a 27 year old hailing originally from Perth, Australia and now residing in Queenstown, New Zealand. In a town full of world class riders he has gained a reputation locally as one of the most underrated and technically precise riders out there.
Coming into this video Jake had a checklist of different spots and hits that would showcase his unique style and approach to riding. What seemed like pipe dream ideas to anyone who'd give him an ear turned into reality as Jake skillfully operated the nose and tail of the bike over the some of the most exposed and gnarly hits that Queenstown has to offer. After more than a few throat in mouth moments for the filmers, he methodically ticked off all the hits he had on his list.
Hopefully this video makes an imprint on riders who want to think outside of the box and take fresh approaches on how different features can be ridden.
Night Pirate is a trail that had some of Jakes top hits on the list, and is one very few people ride - mostly because the squirrel catcher at the top is a super gnarly rock roll step down with a short run out and tight turn out.
Tyre grabbing on Night pirate's long and low. When we arrived to film this a tree had fallen down on an already awkward run in. making this massive step down even more difficult just to get the speed to clear it.
Jake's stoked to survive that one.
high above the forest floor
This fallen tree sat 20 feet above the forest floor at it's highest point and made for an intimidating feature to ride across let alone manual. Considering it sits within eye sight of one of Queenstown's most popular tracks we were still surprised we couldn't find anyone who'd attempted it beforehand so call it a double first.
Jake throwing a big nac on outer original, before coming into a spicy set of corners.
