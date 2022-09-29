Video: Technical Precision on Queenstown's Biggest Hits in 'Let It Byrne'

Jake Byrne is a 27 year old hailing originally from Perth, Australia and now residing in Queenstown, New Zealand. In a town full of world class riders he has gained a reputation locally as one of the most underrated and technically precise riders out there.Coming into this video Jake had a checklist of different spots and hits that would showcase his unique style and approach to riding. What seemed like pipe dream ideas to anyone who'd give him an ear turned into reality as Jake skillfully operated the nose and tail of the bike over the some of the most exposed and gnarly hits that Queenstown has to offer. After more than a few throat in mouth moments for the filmers, he methodically ticked off all the hits he had on his list.Hopefully this video makes an imprint on riders who want to think outside of the box and take fresh approaches on how different features can be ridden.