Video: Technical Street Riding in Greece as Giorgos Panagopoulos Joins The Rise

Jun 10, 2021
by The Rise  


We've been watching this guy for a long time now and today, we're very pleased to see Giorgos Panagopoulos officially join The Rise! If you're familiar with Giorgo's riding, you know what to expect from his welcome video; technical lines and big bangers on the most unique spots Greece has to offer. If you're not, have a seat and get ready for 4 minutes of the best Street MTB riding there is. Once you're done with the video, have a look at his Profile Page to learn more about the guy.

Giorgos Panagopoulos - Welcome to The Rise Photo by Ilias Mertis
Giorgos Panagopoulos - Welcome to The Rise Photo by Ilias Mertis


Giorgos Panagopoulos - Welcome to The Rise Photo by Ilias Mertis

Photos and Video by Ilias Mertis | Thumbnail photo by Marios Kollias

Posted In:
Videos


9 Comments

  • 3 0
 Greece on the rise!!!!!! Congrats
  • 2 0
 Awesome dude! Congratulations on getting onto the rise!
  • 2 0
 His forks must get dizzy. So. Many. Bar spins. Amazing riding!
  • 3 0
 Dialed shred.
  • 1 0
 Μπράβο Γιώργο, εξαιρετικός!
  • 1 0
 Εισαι ακραιος φιλε! Μπραβο
  • 1 0
 Congrats mate. Damn, I miss Athens. I miss Greece...
  • 1 2
 Since I’ll never be able to remember his last name, I’ll just call him Giorgos Popatubulous.
  • 1 0
 Sick riding!!

