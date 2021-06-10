Video: Technical Street Riding in Greece as Giorgos Panagopoulos Joins The Rise

We've been watching this guy for a long time now and today, we're very pleased to see Giorgos Panagopoulos officially join The Rise
! If you're familiar with Giorgo's riding, you know what to expect from his welcome video; technical lines and big bangers on the most unique spots Greece has to offer. If you're not, have a seat and get ready for 4 minutes of the best Street MTB riding there is. Once you're done with the video, have a look at his Profile Page
to learn more about the guy.
Photos and Video by Ilias Mertis | Thumbnail photo by Marios Kollias
9 Comments
Post a Comment