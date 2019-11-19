Video: Techy Freecoaster Lines in the Park and on the Streets

Radio Bikes' prototype frame and freecoaster hub (that allows you to ride backwards without backpedaling) get a full workout from Niklas Tilk.
|Next level Freecoaster madness from Radio Bikes team rider Niklas Tilk who’s currently riding our prototype MTB Freecoaster hub and Griffin Pro aftermarket frame which will both be available early 2020. This hub is super light, has a larger adjustable slack setting and uses our own internal system which has huge strength advantages over a traditional clutch style Freecoaster hub.—Radio Bikes
0 Comments
Post a Comment