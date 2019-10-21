Video: Techy Tricks and Big Drops From a BMX Rider Who Lost His Leg to Bone Cancer

Oct 21, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesBack in 2015, after filming a couple of head-turning video parts, Canada's Pascal Lafontaine was diagnosed with bone cancer and had to undergo the horrifying process of losing his leg. Understandably he thought that those videos had become the last he'd ever film.

After three years of rehab he learnt to walk and even ride about on his bike, all while going through chemotherapy and dealing with 15 separate foot breaks. He is still in chemotherapy and trying different treatments but he managed to relearn how to ride with his prosthetic leg and slowly but surely got back his skills on a bike and filmed whenever he could. Fast forward to a few weeks ago and Pascal emailed us asking about a DIG exclusive - needless to say, we couldn't believe our eyes when we saw the footage he had been collecting. If there's one video to watch this year, it's this one. Nothing is impossible. Sit back and enjoy some of the most incredible and inspiring bike riding from one of the toughest people out there. Look out for the full story in the next print issue of DIG, coming soon.

"I really want to thanks all of my friends that helped me ride again and film this video part."Dig BMX


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos BMX


Must Read This Week
Mountain Biker Dies Following A-Line Crash
110795 views
First Look: Giant Manufactures Its Own Range of Suspension Forks
75664 views
First Ride: Norco's New 2020 Optic is Short on Travel, But Big on Fun
65489 views
Video: Brandon Semenuk & His Slope Bike in 'Act.II'
59298 views
Update: Brook Macdonald Rides Bike for First Time Since Mont-Sainte-Anne Injury
50396 views
6 DH Bikes & 6 Instagrams from Formation - Women's Freeride Progression Sessions
46385 views
Vote Now: Top 10 GoPro Best Line Contest Videos Revealed
44884 views
First Look: The 2020 Commencal Furious is Bike Park & Freeride Friendly
41429 views

19 Comments

  • 13 0
 Can’t even tell he has a prosthetic, unreal riding regardless of his circumstances
  • 5 0
 Some people are truly gifted in body and spirit. That’s some remarkable street riding, and a remarkable story. Something about bikes that gets into people’s soul. It becomes part of you no matter what. That helps drive so many people to overcome adversity. Just the thought of having that amazing feeling once more of being out on your bike is an intense motivator. Bikes are powerful, life changing things.
  • 5 0
 Awesome riding, and what an inspirational story. Not everyone can keep chasing their dreams after dealing with something so serious. Cheers to you for keeping on.
  • 3 0
 At first you're like "ah man, it's so cool you can ride a bike, even with a disability..."

But then you're like "ah man, you're better than almost every other rider out there, even with that disability... You sick motherphucker!!"
  • 6 0
 Super stoked on this video! Congrats brother!
  • 6 0
 WOW! Just friggin' WOW!
  • 4 0
 Some huge tricks, very inspirational. Also, technically every trick is a one footed combo.
  • 3 0
 All the other BMX kids thinking they're cool when their hat falls off during a trick, this guy out here spinning his leg clean off.
  • 7 4
 If BMX doesn't work out, they always need one legged people to work at breweries. In charge of the hops.
  • 5 0
 Your going to hell for that joke.




I’m going b/c I laughed.
  • 2 0
 When you have a third leg to begin with, it helps battle back.... wow, i couldnt with 4 legs.
  • 3 0
 Best techy street riding in a while! Im speechless!
  • 2 0
 Where do you even get a seat made for balls that big? Props to you Pascal, you inspire.
  • 1 0
 Wow, can't have no in your heart! Battles through cancer and puts out a video of straight bangers. Talk about perseverance, well done Pascal.
  • 1 0
 I'm just bummed because we all suck way more now because of this video. Dude likes going big, that bail from the roof...sweet suckling baby jesus. No thank you. Bar raised.
  • 2 0
 You are badass motherfucker!
  • 1 0
 Thats one of the most amazing footage I've ever seen...your an inspiration too everyone Pascal...AMAZING SKILLS!!!
  • 2 0
 Kills it.
  • 1 0
 Awesome and inspiring

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.020851
Mobile Version of Website