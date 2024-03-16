Video: Tegan Cruz & George Brannigan's Crankworx Rotorua DH Course Preview

Mar 16, 2024
by UR Team  



It's a mudder! Jump on board as the boys take you for a lap down the Crankworx Rotorua DH course with The UR Teams Tegan Cruz on the cam following teammate George Brannigan in the hectic conditions.



Racing and Events Videos Crankworx DH Racing George Brannigan Tegan Cruz Crankworx 2024 Crankworx Rotorua 2024


