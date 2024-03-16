Watch
Learn
Velo
BikeReg
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register
New User
News
Originals
Podcast
Reviews
Events
First Looks
Friday Fails
PB Racing
Tech
BuySell
Community
Forums
Community Blogs
Photos
Videos
Travel
Places
Trailforks
Places Directory
Shop
More
Travel
Forums
Blogs
Photos
Videos
Directory
Trailforks
Video: Tegan Cruz & George Brannigan's Crankworx Rotorua DH Course Preview
Mar 16, 2024
by
UR Team
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Add to Favorites
It's a mudder! Jump on board as the boys take you for a lap down the Crankworx Rotorua DH course with The UR Teams Tegan Cruz on the cam following teammate George Brannigan in the hectic conditions.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Crankworx
DH Racing
George Brannigan
Tegan Cruz
Crankworx 2024
Crankworx Rotorua 2024
Author Info:
urteam
Member since Mar 10, 2010
269 articles
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Report
Must Read This Week
Review: Specialized’s New Epic 8 - All the Speed You Need
72220 views
The Final Mega Randoms - Taipei Cycle Show 2024
55995 views
Destination Showcase: Boise, Idaho [Updated for 2024]
49633 views
First Ride: 2024 Specialized Epic EVO 8
38917 views
Henry's Waffle House: All-Mountain Bikes Are Back, and They're More Pointless Than Ever
38706 views
Bike Check: Dangerholm's Scott Genius ST Concept
34431 views
Review: Whyte Elyte 150 Works - 'One of the Best Handling E-Bikes'
33386 views
Review: Manitou Mattoc Pro Fork - Reversed Arched, Foward Thinking
33044 views
0 Comments
Score
Time
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Sitemap
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story
Product
Photos
Videos
Privacy Request
Manage Cookie Preferences
RSS
Pinkbike RSS
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.041197
Mobile Version of Website