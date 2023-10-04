Video: The Road to the Rampage with Reed Boggs

Words

: Marzocchi MTB SuspensionMay 19th, 2023 – Broken Foot.October 13th, 2023 – Rampage.With just six months until the 2023 edition of Red Bull Rampage, Marzocchi athlete Reed Boggs found himself on the injury reserve list with a broken foot. Sidelined during crucial months for preparation and riding, we count down with Reed through recovery, physio, and back to practice - right in time for the biggest event in freeride. Placing 3rd in 2021 and 4th in 2022, Reed is all-in on the top step and has some new parts on the bike to help him just do that. Marzocchi is excited to present TERRAWORK - Road to the Rampage 2023 with Reed Boggs!Film by Jasper WesselmanImages by Nic Hilton