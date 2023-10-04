Video: The Road to the Rampage with Reed Boggs

Oct 4, 2023
by Marzocchi MTB Suspension  

Words: Marzocchi MTB Suspension

May 19th, 2023 – Broken Foot.

October 13th, 2023 – Rampage.

With just six months until the 2023 edition of Red Bull Rampage, Marzocchi athlete Reed Boggs found himself on the injury reserve list with a broken foot. Sidelined during crucial months for preparation and riding, we count down with Reed through recovery, physio, and back to practice - right in time for the biggest event in freeride. Placing 3rd in 2021 and 4th in 2022, Reed is all-in on the top step and has some new parts on the bike to help him just do that. Marzocchi is excited to present TERRAWORK - Road to the Rampage 2023 with Reed Boggs!

photo

Film by Jasper Wesselman
Images by Nic Hilton

photo


Posted In:
Videos Marzocchi Reed Boggs Red Bull Rampage Red Bull Rampage 2023


Author Info:
MarzocchiMTB avatar

Member since Nov 29, 2012
26 articles
Report
7 Comments
  • 4 0
 Isn't the road to Rampage State Highway 59?
  • 1 0
 First shots of him at dusk on his hardtail, hes riding a fox fork....
  • 2 1
 Fox owns Marzocchi
  • 1 0
 So good! Pulling for you.
Below threshold threads are hidden





