Video: Test Your Fitness with this High Intensity Workout from Adam Brayton's Coach

Nov 24, 2019
by Jonny Thompson  

This week we have a Downhill and Enduro MTB workout to test the very best of your fitness and grit but can you beat Jonny and Pat?

The workout is simple but as you might know, that doesn’t mean it’s easy.

Here’s how to do it:
100 Thrusters as quickly as possible. The only catch is you have to start with 1 burpee and every minute thereafter complete ascending numbers of burpees. For example, if you start with 1 burpee and complete 25 thrusters, on the start of the next minute you have to perform 2 burpees and start the thrusters at 26. On the minute after that, it’s 3 burpees and then 4 on the next. Continue in this way until you either complete all 100 thrusters or can’t continue. Comment with your scores!

You don't need a gym for this workout!
If you find it hard to do an MTB workout like this one in your gym there are options to make it easier or to do at home. We know the types of weights we use here (bumper plates) are sometimes difficult to come by, so one of those options is to use dumbbells, these aren’t necessarily an easier option though. One the contrary, dumbbells maybe even harder because of the added instability which means a great benefit for MTB riders. Failing that you can use kettlebells or a single kettlebell. For both of these options stick to regular burpees rather than jumping over a target.

Disclaimer
We do care for your safety so before attempting any of our workouts you should familiarise yourself with the movements, what your own limits are and how to stay safe. Spend time warming up well, especially when the pace is high and the movements are testing. As a rule of thumb, the longer the workout is, the shorter the warm-up. In this case, the workout is short and so the warm-up should be long, in the region of 15-20 minutes.

Take a look at our website for more awesome free workouts for mountain bikers - Fit4Racing

8 Comments

  • 1 0
 Thrusters are basically impossible for me but I am working on it. My wrist mobility is shot due to so many fractures so I can only grab the bar with my pointer and middle finger. Front squats aren't an issue but transitioning into a press with a full grip is awkward.
  • 1 0
 Use dumbells maybe with your wrists straight and pointing inwards facing each other. Possibly reduced weight also. The titanium plates and screws in my wrists are advising me of the same thing even without attempting this workout yet.
  • 1 0
 @yupstate: yeah I usually use dumbbells if I can. Good tip for anyone with the same problem though for sure, I feel like wrist injuries are common in the mtb world.
  • 1 0
 This workout is no joke! Thruster & burpee combo is a good test of one's aerobic capacity. Going unbroken on the thrusters on the first set is asking for trouble. You will explode! Lactic acid build up and heart rate is a max. Someone who has experience in these movements can complete this workout in under 13mins. I like this workout - it is soul crushing!
  • 2 0
 I like that the coach is bringing up the issue of paying attention to your own mobility abilities. So important. Also, no way can I do 100 thrusters.
  • 1 1
 You could be really good at this test a still be totally useless on a mtb.
  • 2 0
 And vice-versa. But what if you were good at both!
  • 1 0
 So crossfit

