Video: Testing New Frames with Gamux Factory Racing

GAMUX FACTORY RACING S1/E4 | Confident in Speed

Picture by Sebastian Sternemann

Picture by Luka Geerts

The new Sego can be ordered on our webpage already; guess what that implies.

With this year representing a fresh start for our racing efforts, the goal for the season was crystal clear from the beginning - learn as much as we can and gather feedback and data to improve our bikes, riding, and operation in the future.After the first World Cup a few weeks back, everyone put their heads together and tried to identify what went well and what did not. Riding the Sego in anger at a World Cup race for the first time provided the engineering team with valuable feedback and data to improve the ride quality of the Sego.After analyzing everything, a new version of the Sego was born, making small but significant improvements over its predecessor. Anxious to know what Lino and Loris would make of this new frame, the team went to Bikepark Todtnau for an intense 3-day test camp to ride the new frame and prepare for the upcoming Fort William World Cup.More on the SEGOGamux Factory Racing is proudly supported by:@ gamuxbikes | @ hayesbrakes | @ manitoumtb | @ protapermtb | @ reynoldscycling | @ sunringlewheels | @ xbionic | @ ridetsg || @ pinion.eu | @ schwalbetires | @ okotiresealants | @ suplestshoes | @ rsp_bikecare | @ daysaver.fun | @ htcomponents | @ stfubike | @ rapidracerproducts | @ protentswitzerland | @ ptn_pepis_tire_noodle | @ orthozone.ch | @ wannerkst | @ desionsupply | @ tagmetalsmtb