Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
Video: Testing Out New Zealand's $12 Million Trail
Dec 13, 2020
by
tomwtrails
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
The first-ever peak at the brand new $12 million MTB track running through the Paparoa Mountains on New Zealand's wild West Coast. Full ride through of the 8.5km downhill by the trail builders.
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
First Look: Intend's New Inverted Fork Uses One and a Half Crowns
107282 views
Examining Yeti's Patent for a New Six-Bar Suspension Design
77237 views
Field Test: 2021 Norco Shore - The Freeride Tank
59294 views
First Look: 2021 Pivot Mach 6
58984 views
Field Test: 2021 Rocky Mountain Altitude - The All-Mountain Enduro Bike
57170 views
Loris Vergier Parts Ways with The Syndicate for 2021
55309 views
Emily Batty and Trek Part Ways After 12 Years
51267 views
Canyon Release Stoic Hardtail
46974 views
4 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
midnite-drive
(46 mins ago)
Looks great, will have to make the trip there from Australia!
[Reply]
1
0
Strongbomb
(43 mins ago)
It has been closed for a while now because of a big slip. but am keen to do it myself.
[Reply]
1
0
markhouse
(20 mins ago)
Wow I might have to ride this after Christmas
[Reply]
1
0
mv70
(10 mins ago)
Reminds me of my Old Goust roadtrip on NZ
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007667
Mobile Version of Website
4 Comments
Post a Comment