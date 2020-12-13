Video: Testing Out New Zealand's $12 Million Trail

Dec 13, 2020
by tomwtrails  



The first-ever peak at the brand new $12 million MTB track running through the Paparoa Mountains on New Zealand's wild West Coast. Full ride through of the 8.5km downhill by the trail builders.


Building the 12 million MTB Trail

Riding the 12 million MTB Trail

Building the 12 million MTB Trail

Building the Pike 29 Memorial Track


