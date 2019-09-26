Video: Testing Prototype Revel Bikes in Western Colorado

We spent a couple of years prototyping the Rascal and the Rail before we introduced them to the world. Luckily we have an amazing proving ground right here in Western Colorado. We enlisted the help of our friend Carl Zoch
to document a small glimpse of the development process. You may notice some unusual paint schemes and some other interesting difference between what was tested and what finally went to production.
It was a lot of work but also a whole lot of fun! Riding daily in our Carbondale, CO backyard is not a burden.
