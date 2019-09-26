Do you want to make Pinkbike and Trailforks better? Pinkbike is looking for full time Software Developers - Check Available Jobs

Video: Testing Prototype Revel Bikes in Western Colorado

Sep 26, 2019
by Revel Bikes  
Revel Prototyping

by RevelBikes
We spent a couple of years prototyping the Rascal and the Rail before we introduced them to the world. Luckily we have an amazing proving ground right here in Western Colorado. We enlisted the help of our friend Carl Zoch to document a small glimpse of the development process. You may notice some unusual paint schemes and some other interesting difference between what was tested and what finally went to production.

It was a lot of work but also a whole lot of fun! Riding daily in our Carbondale, CO backyard is not a burden.






Give us a call or shoot us a DM on Instagram if you are ever in the Carbondale area and would like to take a bike for a spin. We are always down to ride!

Learn more about our bikes at RevelBikes.com.

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 I like those Revel bikes. They look awesome.
  • 1 0
 Bike commercials are the only commercials worth watching.

