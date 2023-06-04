Watch
Video: Testing the Difference Between Steel & Aluminum Frames
Jun 3, 2023
Ed Spratt
8 Comments
We finally have our steel frame in and had some riders test the material vs our alloy frame.
—
Neko Mulally
Videos
Neko Mulally
8 Comments
Score
Time
4
1
QuebecPoulin
(1 hours ago)
Step 1: Choose a frame/components material
Step 2: B*tch about all the other materials.
Step 3: Success !
But seriously thanks Neko and the crew. This series is so great !
3
0
plustiresaintdead
(1 hours ago)
I would love to see an episode following Asa at a race, at least while Neko is out.
2
0
Pabsm80
(27 mins ago)
Oh it's real. It's absolutely real.
1
0
alis66
(22 mins ago)
Steel is real!
There I did it…
This series continues to be excellent, thank you for putting out great content.
1
0
nastynate711
(25 mins ago)
Pick a frame material and be a dick about it
1
0
gregs22
(14 mins ago)
Don’t pick a frame material and be a YouTuber about it.
1
0
lukazy
(9 mins ago)
Super interesting. Love this project Neko. Heal up!
1
0
Jacquers
(6 mins ago)
Bamboo is the business.
