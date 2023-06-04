Video: Testing the Difference Between Steel & Aluminum Frames

Jun 3, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesWe finally have our steel frame in and had some riders test the material vs our alloy frame. Neko Mulally


Posted In:
Videos Neko Mulally


8 Comments

  • 4 1
 Step 1: Choose a frame/components material
Step 2: B*tch about all the other materials.
Step 3: Success !

But seriously thanks Neko and the crew. This series is so great !
  • 3 0
 I would love to see an episode following Asa at a race, at least while Neko is out.
  • 2 0
 Oh it's real. It's absolutely real.
  • 1 0
 Steel is real!
There I did it…

This series continues to be excellent, thank you for putting out great content.
  • 1 0
 Pick a frame material and be a dick about it
  • 1 0
 Don’t pick a frame material and be a YouTuber about it.
  • 1 0
 Super interesting. Love this project Neko. Heal up!
  • 1 0
 Bamboo is the business.





