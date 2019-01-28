VIDEOS

Video: Testing the Massive Trick Jump During Build Week 2 at DarkFEST

Jan 28, 2019
by Eric Palmer  

DarkFEST 2019

The boys have been very busy on the mountain this week and have given the entire course a refresh and managed to test some of the features. After seeing how well most of the improvements are working, I think we're in for a real treat this year!

Making it perfect

Twisty Wizard Hip

Twisty Wizard gets a refresh
In his happy place

The main new feature, the massive trick jump at the bottom is the only thing that needs more serious tweaking as the guys were getting so much speed on the run in they decided to raise the landing a few meters and dig the lip deeper to make it taller and steeper! So Clemens is giving his rocket launcher a complete makeover. The rest of the course has had a few minor tweaks. It is looking burnished and so smooth & glossy with the trademark Nico & Clemens perfection. Nico also spent some quality time with the twisty wizard, between the big 100 footer and the hip and made it even more twisty with the landing more finned out almost into a wall ride that aims you straight at the hip with tonnes of speed.






Stacking Lips



Last trick jump before it hit puberty

Steeper hip is looking gooood


Glossy landings and lips

With the bike park jumps so close it would be rude not to warm up on them a bit before testing the Fest Line.

Bikepark Jumps

Getting the tables dialed on the DH rig
Bikepark Jumps Euro

Sui on the bikepark line

The step up is also a bit taller and the landing is slightly hipped to the right to set up for the drop, which has also been made steeper a bit after testing which now sets you up for the trick jump perfectly.

Getting ready for testing

The Step Up definitely works and gives you a few more meters up



They've been working so well that they've even had time to smooth the shuttle roads out, so the laps should be firing even faster despite the course being quite a bit longer.

Next week all the other guys will start arriving and we can't wait to see their reactions and get the sessions going!


FACEBOOK EVENT
TICKET SALES

DBnC News on site


Must Read This Week
Athertons Launch Their Own Bike Company With Dragon's Den Investor
108433 views
Interview: Aaron Gwin on His Break With YT & Becoming a Team Owner
90895 views
Gwin, Mulally & Moir on Intense Factory Racing for 2019
77511 views
Bike Check: Aaron Gwin's Intense M29 FRO
70441 views
Interview: The Athertons - "If People Want Gee’s Fort William Race Bike, We Can Make it for Them"
68832 views
Winner Announced: Someone Won a Bike, a Trip to New Zealand, & More with GT's GTFO Contest
62423 views
Hope Unveils New HB.130 29er - Core Bike 2019
53580 views
Intense Restructures With New Management Team, Commitment to Racing Development
52390 views

4 Comments

  • + 2
 Gawd, I can't wait to see this...
  • + 1
 Sickest News Outlet out there. Pinkbike needs them on the regular. Loved the Hang Glider action.
  • + 1
 So bad ass!
  • + 1
 Wow!!!!!!!!!!!!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.029053
Mobile Version of Website