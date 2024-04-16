Video: Texas BBQ, Biking & Country Music with Mitch Ropelato in Season 3 of 'Mitch'n Out'

Mitch Ropelato is kicking off season 3 of Mitch'n Out in Austin, TX USA, a city known for its nightlife, live music and barbeque scene. In this episode, Mr. Ropelato heads south to take that all in, check out the local riding scene and even write his first country song! Bands, BBQ and Bikes? Sounds like the perfect recipe for a fun trip, but also the perfect way for Mitch to fall off the beefwagon.
"As a kid I watched every bmx video coming out of Austin, that place was like the holy ground for the sport. I'm stoked that the mountain bike scene is growing and looking forward to heading back. Thanks Texas for the great times" - Mitch Ropelato
"Austin's full of good people and more importantly -- great food!! We ate so much damn beef this week, I can't even breathe! From the moment I met Rob Baird, I knew we had to get him on camera. That man is country gold. We've all heard the country music about dogs, trucks, and women; but I think we've written the first song about mountain bikes? - Jack Berg
"Boozing, beefing, and writing country music. What a time I had with my favorite Utah boys. I did in fact get that e-bike and you know damn well I'm tearing up the ol’ 9th street. Never thought I'd be the star of a mountain bike video, Hell Yea." - Rob Baird
Creative Production by Jack Berg@mitchropo
, @robbairdmusic