VIDEOS

Video: That Time Jinya Rode Trespasser On A Hardtail - Throwback Thursday

Aug 2, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

Trespasser is still one of the most heinous trails around, and Jinya made it look easy on a Chromag Gypsy back in 2011.

Mentions: @Chromagbikes


Must Read This Week
Review: Commencal's Supreme DH 29 is an Unflinching Race Weapon
111245 views
There's a New Aluminum Version of the Trek Slash
80635 views
Pinkbike Poll: What's the Most You'd Spend on a Mountain Bike?
80587 views
3 Bike Checks from the European Continental Enduro Series - Les Orres 2018
65016 views
Video: Every Single Trick in Dennis Enarson's New 'Caps Lock' Video is a Banger
41709 views
DH & XC World Champs Teams Announced
36993 views
Tech Briefing: Dropper Posts, Handlebars, Bikes & More - August 2018
34543 views
Must Watch: Brett Rheeder's Moody Short Film 'Beautiful Idiot' Is Sublime
33350 views

5 Comments

  • + 3
 Hardtails for hard folks. Not everyone wants to float with ease over every line and instead put value on reading terrain on a micro level instead of full motoing the entire track.
  • - 1
 After owning a hardtail for 7 years before i got a real bike, i can honestly say i would never even contemplate buying one ever again. Any steep section you are just sliding your back wheel and all the fun sections you can never go full speed, honestly i would rather watch someone rip that trail on a new commencal or something
  • + 6
 Each to their own... After 25 years of owning every genre of bike imaginable, nothing puts a smile on my dial like my steel hardtail.
  • + 1
 Nothing better than flying past the yeti’s and scott’s On my steel orange p7 hardtail up here in the mountains of Switzerland
  • + 1
 still remains a pretty "secret" trail thankfully.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.028801
Mobile Version of Website