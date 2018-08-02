Pinkbike.com
Video: That Time Jinya Rode Trespasser On A Hardtail - Throwback Thursday
Aug 2, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
Trespasser is still one of the most heinous trails around, and Jinya made it look easy on a Chromag Gypsy
back in 2011
.
@Chromagbikes
5 Comments
+ 3
jdegaetano
(24 mins ago)
Hardtails for hard folks. Not everyone wants to float with ease over every line and instead put value on reading terrain on a micro level instead of full motoing the entire track.
[Reply]
- 1
ryanbpoquette
(1 hours ago)
After owning a hardtail for 7 years before i got a real bike, i can honestly say i would never even contemplate buying one ever again. Any steep section you are just sliding your back wheel and all the fun sections you can never go full speed, honestly i would rather watch someone rip that trail on a new commencal or something
[Reply]
+ 6
gravityfreak
(1 hours ago)
Each to their own... After 25 years of owning every genre of bike imaginable, nothing puts a smile on my dial like my steel hardtail.
[Reply]
+ 1
RUSTYBOI77
(16 mins ago)
Nothing better than flying past the yeti’s and scott’s On my steel orange p7 hardtail up here in the mountains of Switzerland
[Reply]
+ 1
hairy1976
(35 mins ago)
still remains a pretty "secret" trail thankfully.
[Reply]
