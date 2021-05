Sam shaping the first shark fin.

The rain made the dirt perfect.

Ike Klaassen wasn't scared to test the road gap.

Sam scrubbing over some shrubbery.

Sam's new NS Bikes Fuzz in all its glory.

The Darkfest course build continues with episode 3! Things start getting serious on the world's biggest mtb dirt jumps as the event gets closer! In less than a week 15 of the best freeriders from around the world will arrive ready to send it on their downhill bikes! The shark fins are looking good, the step-up landing is ready and we try out the shark fins... Stay tuned for more soon!