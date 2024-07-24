Powered by Outside

Video: The 2024 Joyride Slopestyle Course First Hits & Course Walkthrough

Jul 24, 2024
by Pinkbike Originals  

First hits! Newly promoted unpaid intern Max Barron steps out from behind the camera to take a closer look at the Joyride course with Justin Wyper.




Racing and Events Videos Course Preview Riding Videos Justin Wyper Crankworx Whistler 2024


