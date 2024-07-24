Pinkbike.com
Powered by
Outside
Log in
Register
New User
News
Originals
Podcast
Reviews
Events
First Looks
Friday Fails
PB Racing
Tech
Travel
Fantasy
BuySell
Community
Forums
Community Blogs
Photos
Videos
Fantasy League DH
Places Directory
Trailforks
Shop
More
Travel
Forums
Blogs
Photos
Videos
Directory
Trailforks
Video: The 2024 Joyride Slopestyle Course First Hits & Course Walkthrough
Jul 24, 2024
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Add to Favorites
2 Comments
First hits! Newly promoted unpaid intern Max Barron steps out from behind the camera to take a closer look at the Joyride course with Justin Wyper.
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Course Preview
Riding Videos
Justin Wyper
Crankworx Whistler 2024
Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals
Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,159 articles
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Report
Must Read This Week
Forget E-Bikes, the Dnsys Exoskelton Motorizes Your Body
87764 views
First Ride: Specialized Launches New Status 140 and DH 170
62830 views
Spokane Trail Saboteur Pours Grease on Rock Slab, Threatens Further Action
54744 views
Final Results from the Canadian Open DH - Crankworx Whistler 2024
51774 views
First Ride: Maxxis Highroller III Tire - DH Race Ready
46971 views
Review: The Airdrop Edit MX - No Frills, All Thrills
34229 views
Matt's Crankworx Randoms - Day 1
32127 views
Seeding Results from the Canadian Open DH - Crankworx Whistler 2024
28245 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup
2 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
whitewolf
(11 mins ago)
Justin!! Great job man… you are a G
[Reply]
1
0
luke31
(33 mins ago)
Justin
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Sitemap
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story
Product
Photos
Videos
Privacy Request
Manage Cookie Preferences
RSS
Pinkbike RSS
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Pinkbike Instagram
Newsletter Signup
Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.038741
Mobile Version of Website