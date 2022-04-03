close
Video: The 48 Hours Leading Up to the First World Cup of the Season in Lourdes with Eliot Jackson

Apr 3, 2022
by Sarah Moore  

Eliot Jackson was on the ground at the event and walks you through the 48 hours leading up to the only run that really counts, the finals.

Full replay from the Lourdes Downhill World Cup is available on Red Bull TV here.

2 Comments

 Love listening to Eliot. Always smiling and seems so positive . Great commentator . Awsome vibes . Cheers Eliot.
 This is so great - Thank you Eliot!!!

