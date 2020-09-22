Pinkbike.com
Video: The 50:01 Crew Float Through Techy Jump Lines
Sep 22, 2020
by
James Smurthwaite
The crew lock horns with Max's bouncer, the flow was there to grab and enjoy if the train could stay on the tracks.
—
50to01
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Josh Bryceland
50to01
padirt
(24 mins ago)
No cannondales? Rat Boy does what he wants.
[Reply]
1
0
enduroNZ
(4 mins ago)
I think you’ll find he was riding the habit as usual, blue with Silver pike ultimates
[Reply]
