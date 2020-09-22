Video: The 50:01 Crew Float Through Techy Jump Lines

Sep 22, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesThe crew lock horns with Max's bouncer, the flow was there to grab and enjoy if the train could stay on the tracks.50to01


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Josh Bryceland 50to01


Must Read This Week
Video: We Actually Tested Our Bike From The Future - The Grim Donut Part 2
133779 views
11 of the Best New Flat Pedal Shoes Ridden & Rated
70353 views
Final Results: EWS Pietra Ligure 2020
66237 views
Review: 2021 Commencal Meta TR 29 - T is for Turbo
58390 views
Video: Giant's New Trance X Advanced Pro 29 - First Look
54474 views
Video: Salsa's New Blackthorn Trail Bike - First Look
53028 views
Slack Randoms: Spokeless e-Bikes, XC Carnage & Faked Bike Flips?
46820 views
Rose Bikes Stops Selling Bikes in the UK Due to Brake Lever Laws
44162 views

2 Comments

  • 2 1
 No cannondales? Rat Boy does what he wants.
  • 1 0
 I think you’ll find he was riding the habit as usual, blue with Silver pike ultimates

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007984
Mobile Version of Website