Video: The 50to01 Crew Head to the Italian Alps for a Wild Riding Adventure

Aug 20, 2020
by Ed Spratt  


bigquotesHold Tight, say it in your best MC voice. We got asked to show a video for an event in morzine, and we wanted to show something fresh. So as we set out in the van Europe bound, Hold Tight started as an idea and developed along the way filming at some of our favourite bike parks. The idea started with wanting to have a go at mixing some tunes and edit the footage to the mix, when showing a video live its nice to get people bouncing so that was the plan, cheers to everyone who showed up and had a dance with us. Turn the speakers up and enjoy our new video. 50to01


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Craig Evans Josh Lewis Mark Scott


Must Read This Week
Pinkbike Poll: Which Alternative Suspension Manufacturer Has the Best Chance of Challenging RockShox and Fox's OE Dominance?
76384 views
Updated With Video: Forbidden Bike Company's New Longer Travel Bike
66103 views
Classified's Wireless Internally-Geared Hub Increases 1x Drivetrain Range by 45%, Doubles the Number of Gears
61360 views
Field Test: 2021 Specialized Epic EVO S-Works - The Most Versatile
47073 views
Slack Randoms: Hellish Hail, No Foot Take Offs & Simon Cowell's ‘Ebike’ Injury
47003 views
Field Test: Revel Ranger - It Just Wants to Party
42528 views
Sam Hill to Sit Out 2020 EWS Season Due to COVID Risk
41152 views
Greg Minnaar and Jason Marsh End Successful Partnership After 8 Years and 28 World Cup Podiums
35531 views

4 Comments

  • 2 0
 Anyone else notice the bike that didn't look to be a Santa Cruz? Look at 8:40, looks like a horst-link style suspension, with an idler pulley and possibly a hidden shock in the downtube.
  • 1 0
 Could be one of the Waves lads on that prototype Cannondale DH bike
  • 1 0
 @BamaBiscuits: aesthetically is looks like it could be a Cannodale, but I don't think its a DH bike, it has a 12 speed cassette on it, maybe a new enduro bike, possibly the Jekyll?
  • 1 0
 Could be one of the Waves lads on that prototype Cannondale DH bike.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009173
Mobile Version of Website