Video: The 50to01 Crew Head to the Italian Alps for a Wild Riding Adventure

Hold Tight, say it in your best MC voice. We got asked to show a video for an event in morzine, and we wanted to show something fresh. So as we set out in the van Europe bound, Hold Tight started as an idea and developed along the way filming at some of our favourite bike parks. The idea started with wanting to have a go at mixing some tunes and edit the footage to the mix, when showing a video live its nice to get people bouncing so that was the plan, cheers to everyone who showed up and had a dance with us. Turn the speakers up and enjoy our new video. — 50to01